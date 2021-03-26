CryptoFlow Hits One Day Volume of $4,921.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $4,921.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00798742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00076917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00027718 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

