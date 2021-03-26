BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. BRP updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 5.93-6.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.13 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

