BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. BRP updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 5.93-6.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.13 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

