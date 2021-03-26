Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New $19.14 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,137,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $11,699,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,470,000 after buying an additional 360,765 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN remained flat at $$28.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,788. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

