Duquesne Family Office LLC Purchases 563,916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 261.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,916 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

