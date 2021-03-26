Ade LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

CSX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. 47,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

