Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Friday. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,882. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

