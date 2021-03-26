PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

