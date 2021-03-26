Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 6,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,309. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.