BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

