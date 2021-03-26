Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,349. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.