Mariner LLC Purchases 9,330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,931. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

