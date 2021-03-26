Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up 15.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,485,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,112 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after acquiring an additional 298,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,774,000 after acquiring an additional 528,777 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.