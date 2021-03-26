Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LULU stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.73. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,469. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
