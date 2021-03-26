Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.73. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,469. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

