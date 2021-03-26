Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,198.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,509. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average of $278.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

