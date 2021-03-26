Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.26. 66,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average of $338.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

