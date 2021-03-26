Mariner LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,766 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $102,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $260.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

