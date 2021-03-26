ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.