LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

