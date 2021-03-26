Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. The company has a market cap of $351.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $373.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

