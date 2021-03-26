Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $156,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,623. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

