Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,050 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,050 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of SBA Communications worth $122,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,266. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,844.28 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.09 and its 200-day moving average is $283.38.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

