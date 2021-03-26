Rocket Pool Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $145.22 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $14.13 or 0.00026217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.76 or 0.00660240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

