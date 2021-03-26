Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $76.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.84.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 593,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

