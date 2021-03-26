Maxar Technologies (MAXR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

3/17/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $50.00.

MAXR stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 46,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,528. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.