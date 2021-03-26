Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

