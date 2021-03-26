River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 12,770 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,652,000 after buying an additional 876,362 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 45,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

