206,561 Shares in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.55. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

