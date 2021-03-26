Endurant Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,328. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $310.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

