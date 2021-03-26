77,379 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $72,280,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454.

GDRX traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $38.11. 47,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,879. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

