Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $5.56 Million Position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Aziyo Biologics makes up approximately 2.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

AZYO stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

