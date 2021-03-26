Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Purchased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,956 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global accounts for 14.1% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OXFD remained flat at $$21.99 during trading hours on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

