Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,142 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 2.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 2.63% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 18,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

