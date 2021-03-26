Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 52,513 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,871 shares of company stock worth $7,691,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 54,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,445. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.