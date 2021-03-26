Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 616,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,240,672. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

