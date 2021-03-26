Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 6,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

