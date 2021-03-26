Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Up 6.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.30. 3,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 81,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a market cap of $708.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Hawkins by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.