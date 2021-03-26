Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 687,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,801,712 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $51.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

