Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.70

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 22241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.