Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up to $24.37

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $25.62. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 1,815 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

