Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $204.57

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.57, but opened at $219.58. Baidu shares last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 499,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.