Duquesne Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 5.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $211,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,210,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,463,000 after buying an additional 227,763 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 152.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 117,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 220,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,419. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

