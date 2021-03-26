Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $9.90 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 411,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 182,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $32.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

