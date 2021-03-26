Morgan Stanley Acquires 379,995 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.67% of Honeywell International worth $2,494,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,913,000 after acquiring an additional 245,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.87. 59,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

