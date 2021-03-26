BBR Partners LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 404,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 542,220 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $4,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

ET stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 177,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,888,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.