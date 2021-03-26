Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lowered by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.