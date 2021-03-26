7,947 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

