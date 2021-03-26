PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.58 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

