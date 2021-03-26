BBR Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,521. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

