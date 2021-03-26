BBR Partners LLC Sells 13,234 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.7% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 86,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.