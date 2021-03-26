11,370 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.